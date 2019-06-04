‘We may not be humble enough to admit Labour could be winning on its own merits’ – Adrian Delia

Adrian Delia believes the Nationalist Party may not be “humble enough” to admit the Labour Party could be winning on its own merits

In a candid admission on TimesTalk, the PN leader said today that despite a damning Council of Europe report, which had scathing remarks about the Prime Minister, people still voted for the PL.

“It could be Labour is winning, not the PN is losing, and we may not be humble enough to accept this… this is Labour’s time and it could be he [Joseph Muscat] is winning on his merits,” Delia said.

A draft copy of the Council of Europe report was strategically leaked in the last week of the electoral campaign, blaming Joseph Muscat for protecting Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

The PL went on to win the European election with four seats against two and a 42,000-vote margin. It also thrashed the PN in local elections with a 47,000-vote margin.

Delia’s underlying message hits out at the prevalent feeling among some PN exponents that the party has been cheated from governing the country by the PL.

It is the second time in a week that Delia has called out the mentality within some PN circles that the party has some divine right to be in government.

On TVM’s Dissett last week, Delia said the PN must not be arrogant: “We must respect people and make it our duty to win their respect, we do not have a God-given right to govern.”

Delia reiterated today that he saw no reason why he should ask for a vote of confidence, insisting he will take the PN to the next general election.

“We have no time to waste let alone hold a leadership contest that will select someone who will have to start again,” Delia said.

He then appealed for cohesion within the party, pledging to do his part by opening up to those who have not accepted him as leader.

“I am profoundly trying to work with the MPs I found and most are working but… it takes two to tango,” Delia said, adding that some preferred to the party to stay where it was.

Delia did not hide his frustration at the internal situation: “Unless we toe the same line in the same direction, we will not see progress.”

He called on MPs to contribute more to the party by way of policy making rather than going on social media to stoke criticism.

“We must make a genuine effort to fight one general election together,” he appealed.