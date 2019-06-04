MUT calls out Education Ministry for trying to obtain exam papers from church schools

The Malta Union of Teachers has accused the ministry of doing a disservice to students by trying to obtain Mathematics and Maltese secondary school exam papers from church schools, after the union said yesterday that the exams won’t be held.

The MUT has ordered its members not to set or correct exam papers in state secondary schools over a dispute with the ministry regarding the number of lessons teachers are made to work.

“The MUT condemns this behaviour and is declaring an industrial dispute with the Education Ministry while immediately issuing a directive to its members in all schools not to pass exam papers on to the curia or directly to the ministry,” the MUT said.

The union has repeatedly insisted that according to their sectoral agreement, teachers’ teaching load could only exceed 24 lessons a week in exceptional circumstances, which it said had become the norm, given the shortage of teachers in the two subjects.

“This is undoubtedly bad management and a clear example of how the ministry doesn’t make projections about the needs of the sector,” the MUT said yesterday.

In a reaction, the ministry pointed out that it was “only 3.5% of teachers” that were being asked to teach 25 lessons a week. The ministry said it had also started to implement a number of proposals put forward by the MUT.

In a statement this afternoon, the MUT has now said that the ministry was now trying to use church school teachers to make up for the fact that “it had not done anything to address the situation” earlier.

The MUT said that the ministry had emailed all church schools in an attempt to obtain exam papers at the last second.

The latest maneuver was a clear attempt by the ministry to frustrate the union, in addition to being a disservice to students, the union said.

“It is a known fact that the way in which subjects are taught and assigned in church schools varies greatly - from one church school to the other, as well as when compared to state schools,” the MUT said, adding that it was clear that papers prepared for church school students could not be used in state schools.

“The ministry is trying to use teachers in church schools to address its failure, a failure solely the ministry dragging its feet and failing to take action,” the union said.