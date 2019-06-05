‘Hard decisions’ have to be taken, PN pensioners section says without saying what

The Nationalist Party’s pensioners section has called for “hard decisions” to be taken in the wake of the latest election results but stopped short of saying what.

APAN is the third PN branch to release a statement in the aftermath of the party’s disastrous results in European and local elections.

The statement was approved unanimously by APAN’s executive committee during a meeting on Wednesday.

Describing the Labour government as “the most corrupt”, APAN said it was the duty of the PN leadership to do all that is possible to win back the people’s trust.

APAN said the PN had to present itself as a “united and credible” front.

“This can only happen if we first accept the reality of the 25 May election defeat and not try to sweep it under the carpet, and secondly, by taking the required decisions, hard as they may be, in the best interest of the party and not to advance the personal agenda of anyone,” APAN said.

It also called on party members to stop airing their differences in public and on social media, and discuss the problems internally.

Earlier this week, the party’s youth wing, MZPN, and the professionals forum, released statements calling on the party to take stock of the situation.