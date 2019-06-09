David Thake said a blatant lie on live TV, Yorgen Fenech claims

Yorgen Fenech, owner of 17 Black and Electrogas power station investor, took to the media despite his typical reticence to say that former radio host David Thake said a blatant lie about him on Friday's Xarabank.

"It is not in my nature to react to media reports. However the statement made on TVM last Friday on Xarabank by David Thake cannot go unanswered," he said.

Thake alleged that Fenech had offered the PN €50,000 to make sure that MEP David Casa does not get re-elected to the European Parliament.

"[Thake] alleged I issued a payment to influence the election of a particular candidate in the European Parliamentary election. He accused me without any proof of an attempt to unduly influence a democratic electoral process. I would to make it very clear and in no uncertain terms that this is a figment of his imagination. It is in an invention and a lie," Fenech said in a statement on Sunday.

"I have always tried to avoid getting involved in political bickering or public debates and I have personally consistently respected everyone’s right to freely express themselves even when these have included false allegations about me or my family. However this is the time when I draw a line," he continued.

Fenech subsequently invited Thake to either substantiate his claims, "which he cannot do as they are the fruit of his own imagination" or to do the "right thing" and withdraw the statement.

"Failure to do so will expose his flippant and deceitful dishonesty," he concluded.

