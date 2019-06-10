Public advised to take extra care as temperatures remain high, says Ministry for Health

Caution has been advised by the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate, as temperatures remain high across the island this week, with the meteorological office announcing temperatures of 36°C expected.

In a statement on Monday, the directorate advised the public to take the necessary precautions “to stay healthy" to avoid the consequences of prolonged exposure to heat. It said it was essential to keep well hydrated during the summer months.

“High temperatures cause water to be lost from the body at quick rates resulting in dehydration. It can also lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke. The heat can affect everyone, but some people run a greater risk of serious harm, including older people, babies, young children, and people with chronic conditions,” the statement read.

The directorate has also advised people to regularly check in on older people “especially if they live alone and those more at risk.”

Previously on Sunday, Malta experienced the hottest day in June in 12 years, with the meteorological office recording the temperature at 37°C.

Tips to avoid the effects of a heat wave

Keep out of the heat by avoiding any unnecessary exposure to the sun during hot periods of the day usually between 11.00am until 4.00pm.

Stay cool by staying in the coolest parts of the home and work

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler

Drink fresh, clear water regularly to make up for the losses and eat more cold food such as salads

Avoid dehydrating liquids. Alcohol, coffee, tea, and caffeinated soft drinks can make the situation worse.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing .

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day and opt for indoor physical activity

walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat if you have to go out in the heat

Seek medical advice if you have any concerns

