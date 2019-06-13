[WATCH] ‘Shocked’ Sandro Chetcuti calls for steering committee on excavation work practices

The president of the Malta Developers Association Sandro Chetcuti has called for a steering committee of experts to be set up in order to establish regulations on sites where buildings with common walls are to be demolished and replaced.

Chetcuti was at the site of yet another building collapse in Hamrun, where the common wall of a neighbouring house in a Gwardamangia construction site on St Luke’s Road was torn down during works.

“We need a steering committee with experts that can look at structures that were built 20, 30 years ago and before there is a proper investigation on the existing structure, no works can start near the common wall. Not unless the design compliments the existing structure,” Chetcuti told reporters on site.

He insisted that the priority at this point was ensuring people’s safety.

When it was pointed out that this is the third serious incident in just two months, Chetcuti acknowledged that this was of concern. Asked whether he was suggesting that buildings built in the past were not good enough, Chetcuti said this was not the case.

“When you carry out excavations like these are you aren’t quick enough to identify the dangers the chances are that you will damage third parties.

A number of stakeholders in the construction industry are to meet with the Prime Minister today to discuss the present situation. The meeting was called prior to this latest incident.

Chetcuti said he did not know what would be discussed during the meeting but said he would be supporting the government in any decision it takes to safeguard the people.