‘Let Adrian Delia work’: Supporters loyal to leader affix messages of support to PN clubs

Nationalist Party supporters loyal to leader Adrian Delia have hit back at protestors who attached posters to a number of party clubs yesterday calling for leader to leave.

“Let Adrian Delia work,” read the latest posters. They highlight the fact that both former leader Lawrence Gonzi and his successor Simon Busuttil had lost elections by margins greater than 35,000 votes.

The Labour Party has beat the Nationalist Party by a margin greater than 30,000 votes in every election since 2013.

The posters were stuck onto various PN clubs around the island over the night.

The embattled leader has faced repeated calls for his resignation, and that of the remainder of the PN leadership, since the European Parliament and local council election results were announced late last month. The party lost the two elections by 42,000 and 47,000 respectively.

Earlier this week, a number of Nationalist Party MPs told Delia that it wanted the leadership to assume responsibility for the loss, with only a handful of MPs speaking in his favour.

Yesterday, the PN woke up to a different set of posters affixed to their clubs. A group of unknown individuals attached posters reading: “We deserve a leader that doesn’t embarrass us”.

The posters were stuck to the doors of PN clubs in localities including San Gwann, Birkirkara, Mosta, Safi and Zurrieq.

