[WATCH] 'Shame on you' - Occupy Justice in demonstration as EU leaders address press outside Castille

Activists chant 'shame on you' as Southern EU summit leaders address press

Occupy Justice have staged an anti-corruption demonstration next to Castille as the leaders of seven EU Mediterranean countries met for a summit.

As the seven leaders emerged from Castille to address the press following a meeting of the South EU Summit which is being held in Malta, the activists' chants of "justice for Daphne", "no more corruption" and "shame on you" could be heard in the background.

The activists said that it was shameful that the leaders of Cyprus, France, Spain, Greece, Portugal and Italy where meeting with a Maltese Prime Minister who's Tourism Minister was the only EU government minister mentioned in the Panama Papers.

The activists, who had started to gather as the summit's rountable was under way, insisted that "no real justice" was taking place in Malta.