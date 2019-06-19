Adrian Delia was asked to leave or ask for a confidence vote

Adrian Delia did face calls for his resignation during the parliamentary group meeting held on Tuesday evening that dragged on for more than five hours.

MaltaToday is informed that there were more than 10 MPs who asked the PN leader to leave or at the least ask for a vote of confidence in the general council.

The information this newspaper received in confidence contradicts what Delia told journalists at the end of the meeting that there were no calls for his resignation.

Delia was told that with him at the helm the party was certain of another big electoral defeat.

“You should at least have the decency to ask for a vote of confidence in the general council,” Delia was told.

MaltaToday is informed that the PN leader shunned these calls and insisted he was shouldering responsibility by staying on.

Delia has always said that he was given a mandate by party members to lead the party until the next general election.

At the end of the parliamentary group meeting Delia said the party had to undergo "radical changes" but would not elaborate.