Woman injured in gas cooker leak

A woman was injured, due to leakage from a gas cooker on Tuesday evening in Msdia.

The incident occurred at 9pm in Triq Victor Denaro.

The police said that the incident occurred when the women tried to turn on her hob in her kitchen, which caused minor flames to erupt.

Fire-fighters of the Civil Protection Department were called on site, as well as an ambulance.

The ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.