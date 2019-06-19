menu

Woman injured in gas cooker leak

A woman was injured on Tuesday, because of what was believed to be a gas leak

19 June 2019, 8:03am
The incident occurred at 9pm in Triq Victor Denaro
A woman was injured, due to leakage from a gas cooker on Tuesday evening in Msdia.

The police said that the incident occurred when the women tried to turn on her hob in her kitchen, which caused minor flames to erupt. 

Fire-fighters of the Civil Protection Department were called on site, as well as an ambulance.

The ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

