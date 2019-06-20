menu

Housing Authority warns about individuals asking elderly people for their house key

The authority urged any members of the public with information about the alleged abuse to report it to the police

20 June 2019, 4:29pm

The Housing Authority has issued a warning to the public over a group of individuals believed to be trying to convince elderly individuals living in government housing to hand over their keys.

In a statement, the parliamentary secretariat for social accommodation said that the Housing Authority had received a number of reports indicating that unknown individuals, purporting to be employees of the authority were knocking on doors and asking elderly people to return their house keys to the government.

It noted that a government scheme through which the elderly could return their keys to the authority after having checking into a retirement home in exchange for an increase in their pension, was strictly voluntary.

It called on any persons having information about the alleged abuse to report it to the police immediately.

More in National
Malta Air's fleet grows to six aircraft
National

Malta Air's fleet grows to six aircraft
Yannick Pace
Religious show presenter raises ire over absurd claim that autism can be cured
National

Religious show presenter raises ire over absurd claim that autism can be cured
Kurt Sansone
Housing Authority warns about individuals asking elderly people for their house key
National

Housing Authority warns about individuals asking elderly people for their house key
Owners of abandoned Jerma hotel have to clear the mess but building may stand
National

Owners of abandoned Jerma hotel have to clear the mess but building may stand
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.