Housing Authority warns about individuals asking elderly people for their house key

The Housing Authority has issued a warning to the public over a group of individuals believed to be trying to convince elderly individuals living in government housing to hand over their keys.

In a statement, the parliamentary secretariat for social accommodation said that the Housing Authority had received a number of reports indicating that unknown individuals, purporting to be employees of the authority were knocking on doors and asking elderly people to return their house keys to the government.

It noted that a government scheme through which the elderly could return their keys to the authority after having checking into a retirement home in exchange for an increase in their pension, was strictly voluntary.

It called on any persons having information about the alleged abuse to report it to the police immediately.