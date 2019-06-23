menu

Government to step in and offer cancer drugs currently funded by President’s charity

The range of oncology drugs funded by the Community Chest Fund will be introduced onto the medicines formulary 'as long as they are clinically tested'

kurt_sansone
23 June 2019, 7:29am
by Kurt Sansone

Cancer drugs currently funded by the Community Chest Fund will gradually be absorbed into the government medicines formulary as the President’s charity embarks on a rationalisation exercise.

Government sources have told MaltaToday that the Community Chest Fund was overstretched and had to refocus its mission by rationalising its expenditure.

The range of oncology drugs currently funded by the Community Chest Fund will gradually be introduced onto the medicines formulary “as long as they are clinically tested”, the sources said.

The President’s charity is currently spending €1.2 million per month on cancer drugs alone, President George Vella said on TVM’s Xtra last week.

Vella said that he had convinced the government to take on a substantial part of the cancer drugs expense by introducing the medicines on the formulary.

“Government can probably buy them cheaper and this will remove a substantial burden from the Community Chest Fund,” Vella said.

These drugs are very often new on the market and with an expense running into thousands of euros, making them prohibitive for patients to afford.

The first such drug to be introduced on the formulary was a type of PD-1 inhibitor that started being offered last month. Health Minister Chris Fearne had said the medicine would cost €100,000 per patient with an annual tab of €3 million. The first 50 patients have already started receiving the new medication.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
BRO publishes list of licensed masons, architects’ chamber welcomes move
National

BRO publishes list of licensed masons, architects’ chamber welcomes move
Massimo Costa
Rent contracts will all have to be registered on the blockchain, Prime Minister says
National

Rent contracts will all have to be registered on the blockchain, Prime Minister says
Massimo Costa
Updated | Firemen in Miżieb still controlling woodland fire
National

Updated | Firemen in Miżieb still controlling woodland fire
Massimo Costa
Government to step in and offer cancer drugs currently funded by President’s charity
National

Government to step in and offer cancer drugs currently funded by President’s charity
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.