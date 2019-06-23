Government to step in and offer cancer drugs currently funded by President’s charity

Cancer drugs currently funded by the Community Chest Fund will gradually be absorbed into the government medicines formulary as the President’s charity embarks on a rationalisation exercise.

Government sources have told MaltaToday that the Community Chest Fund was overstretched and had to refocus its mission by rationalising its expenditure.

The range of oncology drugs currently funded by the Community Chest Fund will gradually be introduced onto the medicines formulary “as long as they are clinically tested”, the sources said.

The President’s charity is currently spending €1.2 million per month on cancer drugs alone, President George Vella said on TVM’s Xtra last week.

Vella said that he had convinced the government to take on a substantial part of the cancer drugs expense by introducing the medicines on the formulary.

“Government can probably buy them cheaper and this will remove a substantial burden from the Community Chest Fund,” Vella said.

These drugs are very often new on the market and with an expense running into thousands of euros, making them prohibitive for patients to afford.

The first such drug to be introduced on the formulary was a type of PD-1 inhibitor that started being offered last month. Health Minister Chris Fearne had said the medicine would cost €100,000 per patient with an annual tab of €3 million. The first 50 patients have already started receiving the new medication.