BRO publishes list of licensed masons, architects’ chamber welcomes move

The architects’ chamber has welcomed the publication of the list of licensed websites on the Building Regulation Office’s website.

In a statement on Sunday, the Kamra tal-Periti said it had been asking for the publication of the list for many years, only to be told each time that this could not be done for data protection reasons.

The law, the chamber said, stipulates that it was illegal to exercise the trade of mason without a license.

“This licence is required to give assurance to the owner of the site, the perit in charge of the project, and society at large that such person is indeed qualified to carry out this trade and has received the appropriate training,” the chamber highlighted.

“The Code of Police Laws also states that ‘if any mason, through unskilfulness, imprudence or carelessness, shall, in the construction of any work entrusted to him, and appertaining to his trade, cause any injury to any person or property, it shall be lawful for the Court of Magistrates to interdict such mason from the exercise of his trade for any time to be stated in the sentence, ordering, at the same time, the withdrawal of the licence’ - the responsibilities arising out of the Code are very clear, and no lesser legal instrument can be used to infer otherwise.”

The chamber said it now expected the BRO to not permit works to continue on any site where masons are found not to be on the list.

It said that it was also pertinent to note that the Civil Code placed the onus for the structural integrity jointly on the perit and the contractor.

The Building Regulation Act also places the obligation on the BRO to issue “licences and registration of masons, fire consultants, other consultants in the building industry, building contractors and tradespersons”, it said.

“The EGM of the Kamra tal-Periti held on the 21 June 2019, which was the largest in the Kamra’s history, demanded that such licencing and registration is implemented,” the chamber added.

It added that it was reiterating its willingness to support the government in setting up systems for the registration and licensing of contractors in accordance with the BRO’s obligations as set out in the Building Regulation Act.

The move to publish the masons' list comes after the collapse of three buildings over a span of two months prompted the government to order a halt to all excavation and demolition work in Malta.

On Monday, the government published draft regulations meant to amend the existing construction laws, which were put to a five-day consultation period which ended on Friday.

The chamber, however, described the proposals as ill-thought-out, and said it wasn’t excluding the possibility of a strike unless changes were made to them.