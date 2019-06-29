117 fined €150 for taking litter out on the wrong day

A total of 117 people have been fined for taking out their domestic litter on the wrong day or at the wrong time, since the start of 2019.

The largest number of people caught not observing the schedule for taking out domestic waste were in Bugibba and Qawra, with a total of 55 fines being dished out in these localities.

Marsaskala followed suit, with 26 individuals having been caught red-handed.

Around 14 Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) officials have been doing rounds day and night around Malta and Gozo at least twice a week since the start of the year, issuing fines of €150 fines when people are caught breaking the rules.

Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) officials have also been involved in the enforcement.

Fines are being administered to people who take out their waste more than four hours before the desginated collection slot or the night before, and to those who dispose of their litter on the ground next to bring-In sites.

The authority said it had also come across cases where individuals were caught stealing organic waste bags - an illegal act.

Mario Schembri, who is in charge of ERA's Compliance and Enforcement Directorate, appealed for the public to abide by the law when it comes to separating and taking out waste.

“The primary motivation for adhering to waste separation rules should be intrinsic, related to the duties and obligations of every citizen to ensure better environmental practices endorsed by this generation and future ones,” he said.