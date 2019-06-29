menu

Health warning over Salmonella-contaminated chilli powder

Environmental Health Directorate warns ‘Extra Hot Chilli Powder’ manufactured by Heera should not be consumed

karl_azzopardi
29 June 2019, 12:11pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Heera's Extra Hot Chilli Powder should not be consumed
A health warning issued by the Environmental Health Directorate is advising people not to consume the "Extra Hot Chilli Powder’" product, manufactured by Heera, since it could potentially be contaminated by the Salmonella Newport bacterium.

The directorate said consumers should dispose of the product.

Salmonella covers a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

For further information, the public is requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am. and 2.30pm on 21337333 or [email protected], or by calling in person at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera.

The public is also being invited to access the directorate’s Facebook page at or to visit its website for more information. 

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
