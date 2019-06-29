Health warning over Salmonella-contaminated chilli powder

A health warning issued by the Environmental Health Directorate is advising people not to consume the "Extra Hot Chilli Powder’" product, manufactured by Heera, since it could potentially be contaminated by the Salmonella Newport bacterium.

The directorate said consumers should dispose of the product.

Salmonella covers a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

For further information, the public is requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am. and 2.30pm on 21337333 or [email protected], or by calling in person at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera.

