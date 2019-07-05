[WATCH] Taking Joseph Muscat out to ask people about his future and the missed EU job

Taking Joseph Muscat out to ask people about his future and the missed EU job

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat missed out on a top European Union spot on Wednesday.

The Labour leader hoped that he would be a fall-back position for one of the EU’s top jobs after European leaders failed to agree on the Spitzenkandidat frontrunners.

In Valletta, well-wishers saw Muscat’s failure to get one of the coveted posts as a blessing in disguise.

With no job in the EU, Muscat is expected to stay on as prime minister.

But will he stand down ahead of the next general election as he himself had once pledged?