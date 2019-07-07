Denied entry into Lampedusa, Alan Kurdi heads to Malta with 65 migrants on board

Rescue vessel Alan Kurdi is heading to Malta with 65 migrants on board after the ship was denied entry into Italian territorial waters. It has requested Malta give it a safe port.

The ship operated by German NGO Sea-Eye rescued the migrants on Friday off the Libyan coast and refused instructions from the Libyan coast guard to take them to a port in Libya. The north African state is not deemed to be a place of safety by the UN as internal conflict rages.

The ship is expected to reach Malta early on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Sea-Eye said the Alan Kurdi changed course to Malta after having been informed by the Italian coast guard that they could not dock at Lampedusa.

"It is inacceptable that people in need have to be in life-threatening danger once again before we can bring them to a safe port," Gorden Isler, head of mission on the Alan Kurdi said. "We saved the people from death and now we should be punished for it," he continued.

He was referring to the case involving the Italian sailing ship Alex which declared a state of emergency on board and entered the port of Lamedpusa under maritime emergency law. The 18-metre-long sailing ship had saved 54 people from a rubber dinghy on Thursday evening.

Isler said the Italian government was prepared to hold the rescued people on ships until their lives are in danger.

"We support the efforts of our sea rescue colleagues who have brought the people ashore in Italy. The decision to go to Lampedusa was the right one... It is now time for us to free Europe from the captivity by the Italian Minister of the Interior. If the heads of state and governments are serious about their criticism of the Italian interior minister, they can let us enter in Malta. Both, the rescuees and the crew could land there safely. German Interior Minister Seehofer could promise at short notice to take in the rescued persons and distribute them to some of the supportive communities that have already agreed to take them in," Isler continued.

He said Malta was the nearest safe haven.

Overnight in Lampedusa, the Alex was allowed to disembark the 46 migrants still on board. Italian authorities have impounded the vessel.

Italy has enacted harsh laws to prevent NGO rescue vessels from entering its waters to disembark migrants under a hard-line policy pushed by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Only last week, scores of migrants held in a detention centre in Libya were killed after it was bombed.