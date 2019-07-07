Armed forces rescue 58 migrants from within Maltese territorial waters

A group of migrants rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta are expected to land in Malta within the hour, an army spokesperson has confirmed.

The migrants were rescued from a boat in distress just north of the Maltese search and rescue zone by the AFM’s P21 patrol boat on Sunday. The composition of the group of migrants and their condition is as yet unknown.

The spokesperson said the migrants are expected at its Hay Wharf base at roughly 3pm.

Meanwhile, the AFM has said that an NGO-operated rescue vessel which is travelling towards Malta with a further 64 migrants on board, does not have permission to enter territorial waters.