menu

Malta airport sees 3.2 million passengers in first half of 2019, up almost 6%

Record passenger numbers were registered every month this year so far

massimo_costa
9 July 2019, 4:44pm
by Massimo Costa
Record passenger number were registered every month this year thus far
Record passenger number were registered every month this year thus far

A busy first half of 2019 saw Malta International Airport welcome over 3.2 million passengers, a 5.9% rise over the same period last year.

Record passenger numbers were registered every month this year so far, but April, with a 10.5% increase in passenger traffic, was the fastest growing.

In a mid-year update Tuesday, the airport said that its performance in the first half of this year strengthened its confidence that 7.2 million passenger movements will be recorded by the time 2019 comes to a close.

The airport highlighted that, according to the analyses published last week by Airports Council International (ACI) in its Airport Industry Connectivity Report 2019, MIA’s connectivity doubled between 2009 and 2019, putting it in the lead in a group of 26 airports in the European Union.

Airport CEO Alan Borg credited the results to the airport constant efforts, together with those of the government and tourism stakeholders.

(Source: Malta International Airport)
(Source: Malta International Airport)

“These solid results stem from Malta International Airport’s constant efforts, made together with government and our main tourism stakeholders, to make sure that the islands are served by the most convenient connections all year round,” Borg said.

“The launch of three new routes this October, the extension of 17 routes from summer into the upcoming winter season, and increased flight frequencies on several routes, allow us to look ahead with confidence, whilst encouraging us to keep working on securing sustainable traffic,” he added.

The United Kingdom remained Malta’s top market for June - accounting for over 172,000 of the month’s total of 721,565 - and Gatwick was the most popular airport.

Germany was the fastest-growing market, experiencing an almost 30% increase in movements.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Jason Azzopardi hits out at Dragonara lease extension Opposition did not object to
National

Jason Azzopardi hits out at Dragonara lease extension Opposition did not object to
David Hudson
Malta airport sees 3.2 million passengers in first half of 2019, up almost 6%
National

Malta airport sees 3.2 million passengers in first half of 2019, up almost 6%
Massimo Costa
Fortina will pay €8.1 million for tourism restriction to be lifted on its Sliema land
National

Fortina will pay €8.1 million for tourism restriction to be lifted on its Sliema land
MaltaToday Staff
Russians top list of new Maltese citizens for third year running
National

Russians top list of new Maltese citizens for third year running
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.