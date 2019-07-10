[WATCH] After Isle of MTV, Floriana wakes up clean: record 19 tonnes of waste collected

A record 19 tonnes of waste were collected in a massive cleanup following yesterday’s Isle of MTV concert at the Granaries in Floriana.

With a line-up of international music artists, thousands attended the event, inevitably leaving a large quantity of waste behind them.

But soon after the concert was over, workers from the Cleansing Department descended on the area to clean up the Granaries and all streets all the way down to St Anne street. Workers also cleaned Castille square and the area surrounding the Triton fountain.

Cleansing and Maintenance Division Director General Ramon Deguara said this was the first year that the washing down of all the streets adjacent to the venue was carried out.

"After the concert is over, people litter the streets around the venue as well as areas in Valletta, and so this year we made sure to cover these parts as well," Deguara said.

The cleansing department also abided by recycling procedures when picking up the litter left behind by people.

"While not all the materials were suitable for recycling, our workers made sure to dispose of the litter in an appropriate manner," he said.

Deguara told MaltaToday that 40 cleansing officials were involved in the cleanup, with the 5.30am deadline set by the department being met by the workers.

Three mechanical sweepers, two water bowsers and two refuse vehicles were used during the operation.

“An absolute record, because obviously the Isle of MTV is a success story which has managed to attract thousands,” Deguara said on Facebook.

READ ALSO: Stars impress as Isle of MTV Malta attracts thousands