Planning Authority refuses restaurant permit to rise five metres above St George's Bay promenade

The Paranga restaurant wanted to rise five metres above the public promenade

james
11 July 2019, 4:16pm
by James Debono
The illegal works at the Paranga restaurant had already blocked the sea views.
The Planning Authority has refused an application by the Paranga restaurant in St George’s Bay to rise five metres above the public promenade.

The request to raise the restaurant structure above Dragonara Road would have removed the pavement’s continuous railings and lighting poles.

Works started last year on the project but were stopped by the Planning Authority’s enforcement unit. The latest application was to sanction the works.

The restaurant belongs to the Eden Leisure Group, whose businesses include the Eden cinema complex as well as the Intercontinental Hotel on St George’s Road.

The Lands Authority had issued its consent for the works, while the Planning Authority’s planning directoraterecommended refusal due to the "unacceptable visual impact on the views from the public road and promenade towards the sea".

In a decision taken today, the PA refused the permit.

