BREAKING | Men accused with murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia formally charged

The Attorney General has filed formal charges against three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, 21 months to the day that the journalist was killed outside her home.

The bill of indictment against Vince Muscat, George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio was filed on Tuesday morning. Attorney General Peter Grech has confirmed with MaltaToday that the accused were served with the bill of indictment.

The compilation of evidence against the three has been going on since December 2017 when they were arrested in a raid on the potato shed in Marsa.

The men are accused of creating, planting and detonating the bomb that blew Caruana Galizia's car in Bidnija on 16 October 2017. They will now stand trial.

More to follow.