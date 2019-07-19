MUT issues directives to non-academic staff after negotiations on new agreement fail

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has issued a set of directives to Student Services Grade workers in both state and church schools, after negotiations over a new agreement failed.

In a statement on Friday, the MUT said that the directives were being issued after it gave the Education Ministry an ultimatum and a declaration of a trade dispute.

“The Ministry is failing to recognise the importance of these grades even though these practitioners are resigning from their posts and there is a serious shortage which is affecting the service to students whereby schools have a minimum of personnel to address the growing needs of such services to students,” the MUT said.

It added that the directives had been issued following 12 months of talks on a new agreement for these grades of practitioners, which include Counsellors, Career Advisors, Youth Workers and Resource Workers

The MUT said the directives are to come into force on Monday 22 July, “as repeated attempts to reach an agreement with the Ministry for Education and Employment have failed”.

The directives issued by the union to its members are: