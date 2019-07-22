menu

Educators’ union wants all school professionals to present criminal record

Teachers’ Council has decided that from the coming scholastic year all teachers applying for a warrant will have to present their criminal record

maltatoday
22 July 2019, 12:32pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Teachers getting a warrant will now have to present their criminal record
Teachers getting a warrant will now have to present their criminal record

Teachers applying for their warrant in the coming scholastic year will have to present their criminal record rather than the police conduct certificate.

The decision was taken by the Teachers’ Council. The criminal record is different from the police conduct because it provides more details.

The move was welcomed on Monday by the Union of Professional Educators as a measure to provide better safeguards for children.

However, the union underscored that teachers were not the only professionals who worked with children in schools.

“The UPE insists that for the good of our children, all other professionals who work with children should also be obliged to present their criminal record instead of the police conduct certificate,” the union said.

More in National
Onus on government to say how it will address money laundering shortcomings, Opposition says
National

Onus on government to say how it will address money laundering shortcomings, Opposition says
Kurt Sansone
Educators’ union wants all school professionals to present criminal record
National

Educators’ union wants all school professionals to present criminal record
MaltaToday Staff
Prehistoric aliens in Malta? Hypogeum’s trove of elongated skulls to get cutting-edge study
National

Prehistoric aliens in Malta? Hypogeum’s trove of elongated skulls to get cutting-edge study
MaltaToday Staff
Americans told Debono to reveal Malta smuggling networks
National

Americans told Debono to reveal Malta smuggling networks
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.