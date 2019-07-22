Educators’ union wants all school professionals to present criminal record

Teachers applying for their warrant in the coming scholastic year will have to present their criminal record rather than the police conduct certificate.

The decision was taken by the Teachers’ Council. The criminal record is different from the police conduct because it provides more details.

The move was welcomed on Monday by the Union of Professional Educators as a measure to provide better safeguards for children.

However, the union underscored that teachers were not the only professionals who worked with children in schools.

“The UPE insists that for the good of our children, all other professionals who work with children should also be obliged to present their criminal record instead of the police conduct certificate,” the union said.