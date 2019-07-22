Green groups and residents resort to crowdfunding to appeal Central Link project

A group of 14 NGOs have banded together to crowdfund an appeal they intend to file against the Central Link project, which was approved last week by the Planning Authority.

As an initial step, the NGOs are expected to file an appeal with the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

“After the Planning Authority shockingly approved the Central Link project, residents from various localities together with 14 NGOs will be initiating legal action to challenge this appalling decision,” the NGOs said in a statement on Monday.

The NGOs said they turned to the public because despite the fact that they would be covering a part of the procedural and professional fees, they could not cover all the expenses. “In view of the exorbitant costs involved, this appeal will only be possible thanks to the public’s financial support.”

A similar crowdfunding initiative by NGOs and residents had helped raise thousands for the appeal against the DB Group project in Pembroke.

“The public is being asked to assist in the fundraising of €20,000 that will enable this legal action. All donations collected will go into a fund to cover expenses for legal remedies against the Central Link project,” the NGOs said.

€325 has already been donated to the cause, according to the Bicycle Advocacy Group's website.

The NGO said the project would “negatively affect people’s lives and the environment.”

The government has defended the project, insisting it is needed to alleviate traffic congestion in Attard.

The Attard Residents Environmental Network and Bicycle Advocacy Group said they submitted various alternative proposals to the government, including different routes, better traffic management, safe bicycle networks and the construction of a tunnel or construction of a new road below the existing street level in order to decrease the noise pollution.

The NGOs said that despite reassurance that new plans would be taken into consideration these proposals, "crucial points were never taken up and repeatedly ignored".

Anybody wanting to donate can go to the bicycle advocay group website to learn more.

The statement was signed by: Bicycle Advocacy Group, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, Għaqda Siġar Maltin, Isles of the Left, Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust, Malta Ramblers Association, The Archaeological Society Malta.

