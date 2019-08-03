[WATCH] Regional Road works to be complete by Santa Marija week

Regional Road Project nears completion

The reconstruction and widening of the stretch of the Regional Road connecting the Tal-Qroqq tunnel and Santa Venera is almost complete. The minister said that the project, which will see four lanes widened into six, has now entered its last phase and will be completed by the end of the month.

“The Regional Road project is another in a series of projects that we have implemented along this main artery that joins the north of Malta with the south. This is a very important road that was in need of improvement and in a few weeks, before the feast of Santa Marija, this project will be concluded for the benefit of thousands of commuters that use it every day,” Transport Minister Ian borg said.

During the last week, the southern carriage way from the Tal-Qroqq tunnels in the direction of Santa Venera was given the first layer of asphalt.

The bridge structure over Triq il-Wied in Msida was completed, after Infrastructure Malta officials finished building the second half of the bridge and covered it with membrane.

A retaining wall on the side of the bridge is currently also being constructed.

Safer crash barriers called jersey barriers, which limit the consequences in the case of accidents, have replaced the centre strip.

The new structure will be one of the widest structures of its type in Malta, with a width of more than 23.5 metres.

The new lane in the southbound carriageway will improve traveling time for vehicles coming out from the direction of the ramp that joins the Birkirkara Bypass and the Tal-Qroqq roundabout.

The new lane will also be facilitating a safer exit from regional road to Triq il-Ferrovija l-Antika and Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud.

“All these connections are being modified in order to increase safety and efficiency. We plan every investment in the country’s infrastructure with one principal scope – that of maximising the benefits for our people”, said Minister Borg