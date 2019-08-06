Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar backs MP's call for relocation of AUM dormitories

Environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) has backed Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield’s proposal to consider the Fortizza tas-Salvatur in Kalkara or the Palazz tal-Kaptan tal-Galjuni at the Birgu watefront as dormitories for American University of Malta students.

The Labour MP had told the media that he had reservations about the dormitories being planned on the only open space between the cities of Isla and Bormla, while also expressing his concern over the increase in parking problems the project would bring about.

“Both derelict sites are in private hands and it is reported that the owners of the Fortizza tas-Salvatur are willing to negotiate with the government. The fort offers a usable area of around 8,500 sq.m and is easily accessible by good road infrastructure, built for Smart City,” FAA said in a statement.

The eNGO expressed its objection to the proposed construction of additional flooring on the Knight’s Building at Dock One, stating that this will lead to the privatisation of the Cottonera waterfront, while also resulting in the loss of open space at the heart of the three cities.

The Planning Authority application proposes the construction of additional flooring on the Knights’ Building at Dock One, and the building of an administration block between the British and the Knights’ building, including the public staircase, as well as extensions on a public car park between Bormla and Isla.

“The Planning Authority should work to provide more open spaces that are so essential to residents’ health, most especially within densely built-up urban areas like the Three Cities, and not allow those that exist today to be taken over for private use and speculative gain to the detriment of the people of Cottonera,” the NGO said.

FAA called for the Planning Authority to refuse the application, calling the proposed extension ‘the worst practice in planning’.

“However, in spite of the fact that this proposal violates several PA policies, the Planning Authority Case Officer is recommending approval of the application at the 12 September hearing,” FAA’s statement read.

FAA stated that it hopes the government will "see sense on relocating both the dormitories and the AUM administrative buildings".

“This will have the added bonus of restoring the historic Fortizza tas-Salvatur or the Palazz tal-Kaptan tal-Galjuni, while freeing up Dock One for uses that will have a greater socio-economic benefit than the AUM,” they stated.

The hearing on the proposed extension by the Planning Authority will be held on the 12 September.