Boats removed as authority clamps down on obstructions to landing places

Two boats blocking a small sandy beach in Birżebbuġa were removed by Transport Malta in a drive to clear landing places from obstructions, MaltaToday has learnt.

The boats were on their trailers occupying the small sandy beach close to the Birżebbuġa regatta club.

The enforcement action took place on Monday morning and the boat owners can retrieve the vessels from the authority after paying for the removal and daily storage expenses, a spokesperson for TM said.

The clearance of the beach in Birżebbuġa followed inspections last week on landing places in several seaside localities.

Transport Malta officials were in Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala, including St Thomas Bay, Sliema, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Ġnejna bay last week to inspect slipways and landing places, the spokesperson confirmed.

He explained that slipways and landing places should be free from any obstacles and there should be “reasonable space” for boat owners to manoeuvre their boat for launching and hauling.

“Transport Malta had installed several new signposts to remind the public that slipways and landing places should not be obstructed,” the spokesperson said.

He said TM officials asked the owners of vehicles and trailers that were obstructing these areas to immediately remove their vehicles.

“The main aim of the exercise was educational but the officials issued a number of fines for illegally parked vehicles and affixed a notice on trailers or boats obstructing slipways or landing places,” the spokesperson said.

If the owners do not comply and remove the hindrance, the authority will remove them at the owner’s expense, he added.

“This is what happened in Birżebbuġa on Monday when two small boats were removed after they had a warning affixed to them,” the spokesperson said.

The authority uploaded on Facebook a video of the inspections that drew all round praise from social media users but also several suggestions for further enforcement action in other areas.

The authority has promised more inspections in other seaside areas over the coming weeks.