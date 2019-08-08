Labour’s favourite propaganda host Karl Stagno Navarra lands Air Malta spokesperson job

The One TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra will be retaining his spot as Labour cheerleader on the evening show Pjazza, after being appointed as spokesperson for national airline Air Malta.

Following his appointment as Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Air Malta, Karl Stagno Navarra has said that he will be resigning from his current consultancy roles with the government.

Stagno Navarra, who has been hosting One TV evening current affairs programme Pjazza, confirmed that he would be relinquishing his roles with Malta Enterprise, Transport Malta, and the Office of the Prime Minister, where he was a consultant on public relations.

Air Malta confirmed his appointment within the company. “Mr. Karl Stagno Navarra has been selected for the post of Head of Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility after a call was issued and a diligent selection process followed,” an airline spokesperson stated.

But Stagno Navarra said he would still be hosting Pjazza, the flagship 6:30pm One TV show that hosts Labour ministers and offers a daily commentary and diatribe on the Nationalist Party.

Stagno Navarra with tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, one of his many guests on One TV show Pjazza.

“There will always be a distinction between party and government,” Stagno Navarra insisted when contacted Thursday morning and asked about the conflict between his political job and his employment with the state-owned company. “My TV show has been running for almost four years... I just an express an opinion, but when it comes to official business I Never was or will be political.”

Air Malta has said his pay package is commensurate with Air Malta grades.

In 2016, the once-familiar face on PN television channel Net TV made his comeback on Maltese TV with a political switch, taking to the air on Labour’s One TV. Since leaving Net TV, he became one of the first reporters during the launch of newspaper Illum, and later wrote for MaltaToday before joining Al Jazeera on various assignments abroad and in Malta, and finally working for Bloomberg, where he covered EU affairs and finance.