Horrific Gozo car crash leaves two children, three adults, with grievous injuries

Two boys aged nine and 14 sustained grievous injuries after the Daihatsu Terios they were in crashed with another car in Għajnsielem.

The boys were riding together with an 11-year-old girl and two women aged 36 and 45, from Nadur and Canada, respectively.

The police said the women and the girl sustained slight injuries.

The accident happened at 1am in Triq l-Imġarr in Għajnsielem. The road is the principle connection between the Mġarr ferry terminal and Victoria.

The other car involved in the accident, a Jago Geep, was driven by a 43-year-old Norwegian man resident in Kerċem.

He had three passengers with him – a 47-year-old American, resident in Victoria, a 51-year-old German resident in Xagħra, and a 41-year-old Latvian woman resident in Swieqi.

The three men in the Jago Geep sustained grievous injuries, while the woman was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Bridgette Sultana is leading an inquiry. She appointed various experts to assist her.

The police are also investigating.