All-night works use 277 tonnes of concrete for Marsa flyover deck

Workers poured 277 tonnes of concrete on part of the deck of the highest flyover of the Marsa junction project as works continued at a brisk pace.

The detail was disseminated by Infrastructure Malta CEO Fredrick Azzopardi on Twitter as works on the massive road junction project progress day and night.

The section of road where the concrete was poured forms part of a four-lane deck that will act as the meeting point for three flyovers. This section of the multi-level junction is three storeys above the ground.

The new works have necessitated the re-routing of traffic in the area, with northbound vehicles now passing beneath the steel beams of one of the flyovers that will connect Aldo Moro Road with the hill leading up to Luqa.

Turkish workers employed on the Marsa junction project are toiling seven days a week on this important node of the road network that is a gateway to the south of the island.

Turkish construction firm Ayhanlar Yol Asfaltlama was awarded the €40 million bid to deliver the Marsa junction project that consists of seven flyovers, providing seamless flow between northbound and southbound traffic in the area.