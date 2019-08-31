[WATCH] Enough is enough: NGO coalition gears up for national protest on construction madness

A group of NGOs gathered in Valletta today to boost the momentum ahead of a national protest against excessive construction, scheduled for next week.

The organisations are calling on residents, workers, farmers, students and other NGOs to join them in a protest on 7 September to oppose over-the-top construction and environmental degradation.

In a press conference outside Parliament today, the NGOs briefed the media on the issues and demands the demonstrators will be bringing to the fore during the national protest.

They protestors have six overarching demands: a change in planning policies; better regulation of the construction industry; a moratorium on large scale projects until a comprehensive development plan is introduced; the restructuring of boards on the authorities responsible for planning and the environment; the reconsideration of road widening projects; and the prioritisation of citizens’ health.

Speaking at the briefing, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar activist Robert Louis Fenech warned that Malta was witnessing the total collapse of rules designed to protect the common citizen.

He lamented that when it came to drawing up and revising the fuel stations policy, the issue had “dragged on for more than two years.”

Paul Vella, whose mother was killed after the building she lived in collapsed in 2000, called on the government to realise that the situation where everything was done in order to accommodate developers’ requests couldn’t continue.

“When an accident happens, a minister always comes round to console you, but as time goes by, the help they say is there never arrives,” Vella said.

Architect Alex Torpiano from Din l-Art Ħelwa highlighted that it was only NGOs which were speaking up about the issues raised by citizens, a state of affairs which was unacceptable. “Decisions are being taken with the excuse and cover of having to abide by outdated policies,” Torpiano said.

The protest, Iż-Żejjed Kollu Żejjed, will be held in Valletta next Saturday, with the demonstrations beginning at around 10am in front of the law courts. Sixty NGOs have thus far confirmed their attendance.

More information regarding the protest can be found at 7settembru.org.