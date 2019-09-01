All new vehicles will be eco-friendly, government plans deadline for next year

All new vehicles that will be imported into Malta will be electric vehicles or zero-emission vehicles as the government is planning to announce a timeline when this is set to happen in the beginning of next year.

"This doesn't mean that anyone who has a petrol or diesel vehicle will be forced to scrap it but any new vehicle that comes into the country will be a vehicle that doesn't pollute," the government said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that the prices for these electric and zero to low-emission vehicles will be drastically reduced.

Environment Minister José Herrera appointed Labour MEP Miriam Dalli to head a commission that will be seeing this process through.

The government said that the first phase of the project, involving preliminary studies, has been completed and that the next phase for Dalli's commission is to announce the final date when new vehicles entering the country must be zero-emission vehicles. This, the environment ministry said, will happen in the first few months of next year.

Dalli, in her capacity as European Parliament rapporteur on the environment's committee, had promoted a proposal which was backed by parliament to push for a 20% carbon emissions reduction by 2025.

"Our aim is to be ambitious and realistic to make a change that will benefit everyone. This way we can ensure that the air quality is improved while addressing climate change," Dalli said.

The commission will be working on a holistic strategy that will identify measures and necessary initiatives to be implemented so that the transition to emission-less vehicles will be effective.

The government said that the commission will also participate in various public consultations so that there is ample time for drivers and businesses to make the transition without incurring unnecessary burdens and to guarantee that all necessary infrastructure is in place.

"This phase is a very critical one for our country, a step that clearly reflects the government's ambition and determination to guarantee that everyone enjoys a better quality of life," Herrera said.