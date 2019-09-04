Cyclists hail plans for Blata l-Bajda pedestrian bridge as ‘good step forward’

Bicycle Advocacy Group has hailed a proposed pedestrian and cyclist bridge to be built in Blata l-Bajda as a good step forward and an “example of how pedestrians and cyclists can have safe access on busy roads”.

“This will work due to the natural dislevel between St Joseph High Road and Triq Dicembru 13, thus bringing about safe access for pedestrians and cyclists alike,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

It stressed however that in order for the project to be “fully utilised”, the project needs to have a “contraflow for cyclists in Spencer Hill in Marsa, such that cyclists coming from Marsa dock and Waterfront can easily access the bridge, and Hamrun,” since Spencer Hill is currently one-way downhill.

Moreover, BAG said there should be access for cyclists between the end of the bridge at St Joseph High Road and Triq Dun Gorg Preca, “In order for cyclists coming from Pieta to have access to this bridge”.

It said that the current plans will see cyclists have to ride against traffic on the pavement adjacent to the bus stop.

Finally, the group noted that the bend at the top of the bridge could be widened to allow easier access for bicycles, especially cargo bicycles, “given that the ramp is a tight angle”.

BAG said it hoped that such infrastructure, which does not force cyclists and pedestrians to use lifts, is given due consideration over other types of bridges where cyclists can only access on side of the bridge by means of a lift.

It said that more direct options, rather than lifts, should be provided for cyclists and pedestrians in the Marsa Junction and Msida Creek projects.