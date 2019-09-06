Over 800,000 passengers pass through Malta International Airport in August

Over 800,000 passengers passed through Malta International Airport last month.

The airport said the holiday season as well as the over 120 destinations to choose from had contributed to 823,653 passing through the airport in August alone.

This translated into a growth of 8.4% over the same period last year. There was also a 5.8% increase in aircraft movement, as well as an increase in seat capacity of 7.6%.

Moreover, seat load factor (SLF) - an airline industry metric that measures how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used - for August improved marginally over the same month last year to stand at 88%.

The airport’s top drivers of passenger traffic were the United Kingdom up by 3.1%, Italy which saw an increase of 0.4%, Germany which increased 24.7%, France up by 13.7%, and Spain which saw an increase of 9.3%.

The airport said that Germany and France were the fastest-growing markets in August.

The solid performance of these markets, the airport said fuelled the summer schedule to feature several new routes, as well as improved flight frequencies on several existing routes.