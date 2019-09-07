[WATCH] Protest underway in Valletta calling for planning reform

A protest against over-the-top construction and environmental degradation, led by a number of NGOs, is currently underway in Valletta.

The protest kicked-off in front of Valletta’s law-courts at 10am, and will see six over-arching demands highlighted by the protestors.

The protestors marched down Republic Street and then moved to Merchants Street. Demonstrators chanted ‘Iz-Zejjer kollu Zejjed’ - enough is enough.

The NGOs are demanding a change in planning policies, better regulation of the construction industry, a moratorium on large scale projects until a comprehensive development plan is introduced, the restructuring of boards on the authorities responsible for planning and the environment, the reconsideration of road widening projects, and the prioritisation of citizens’ health.

Led by Moviment Graffitti, 60 NGOs have thus far confirmed their attendance.

