Updated | Missing swimmer’s body found off western coast

The Armed Forces of Malta recovered a lifeless body of swimmer who went missing while swimming yesterday.

The body was spotted by an AFM helicopter which was searching for the man after he went missing at Migra l-Ferha in the vicinity of Rabat.

The police confirmed that the body belonged to the swimmer who was identified as a 34-year-old US national who resides in the Netherlands.

A friend who was accompanying him, a 38-year-old man, attempted to jump in and rescue him, but also struggled to navigate the currents. He was eventually taken to Gnejna by the current and brought ashore. He was uninjured, the police said.

The AFM initiated a search for man however this was called off at sundown. The man was found dead in the vicinity of Migra l-Ferha at 9am on Sunday morning once the helicopter search resumed.

The body was transferred onto an AFM patrol boat and was brought to shore at Cirkewwa.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched as police continue with their investigations.