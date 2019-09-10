Malta, Italy continue to refuse entry to five migrants stranded at sea for 10 days

Five migrants rescued from a flimsy wooden boat 10 days ago by NGO vessel Alan Kurdi remain stranded just outside Maltese territorial waters.

The five, formed part of a group of 13 people rescued on 31 August in Malta’s search and rescue area. MaltaToday understands that the closest ports of call at the time of the rescue were in Tunisia and the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Malta has refused the ship entry but has carried out several medical evacuations over the past few days as the health and mental wellbeing of passengers deteriorated. Some migrants on board the ship even attempted suicide by jumping into the sea.

During the night, three young guests were evacuated.



Malta seems to wait until each and everyone of the rescued has become a critical medical case.



Five guests remain on board the #AlanKurdi.

They understand the situation as little as we do. pic.twitter.com/WEFGJO1eor — sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) September 9, 2019

The Alan Kurdi, a vessel run by Sea-Eye, is currently south of Malta just outside the 12-mile territorial zone after being refused entry by the authorities.

Alan Kurdi has also been refused entry into Italy, a decision upheld yesterday evening by the new coalition government between Cinque Stella and Partito Democratico.

Last week, Sea-Eye went to court in Malta to try and force the government to allow the disembarkation of the rescued migrants.

Meanwhile, last night, the rescue vessel Ocean Viking run by Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee, took on board 84 migrants that were picked up at sea by the small sailing boat Josefa, run by German NGO Resqship.