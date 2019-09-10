Police to have access to road traffic cameras to aid criminal investigations

Transport Malta will be giving the police access to its traffic control cameras to aid the authorities in their crime prevention efforts.

The police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Transport Malta in which it was agreed that they would be able to view footage recorded on the camera systems installed at various locations around Malta.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Transport Minister Ian Borg said the agreement would bolster collaboration between the two entities.

Borg highlighted that around a 100 requests had already been sent to Transport Malta by the police, requesting access to cameras. Through the agreement, such requests will not be needed for the police to view the footage.

“We have always worked together, but this affirms our collaboration,” Borg said, underscoring that the police will be using the road traffic cameras to aid in their investigations into various crimes.

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar said the move showed the police were keeping up with technological improvements.

“Intelligence-led policing is the future, and in collaborating with Transport Malta, we will be equipped to counter the constantly evolving criminal tactics,” Cutajar said.

Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia also underlined that criminals were becoming increasingly sophisticated, and said that the government would be exploring possible collaborations which would boost security on the island.

Farrugia added that the police would also be using the system for better traffic management.

“We must make the best use of the collaboration. Having the police looking at alternatives when arterial and main rods are closed will aid in preventing travel time and accidents,” he said.