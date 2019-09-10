menu

Fire at Environment Ministry brought under control

Nobody was injured in the incident

10 September 2019, 6:10pm
A small fire at the Environment Ministry was quickly brought under control
A fire which broke out at the Environment Ministry this afternoon was quickly brought under control by members of the Civil Protection Department.

“A fire which broke out at Casa Leoni today, the building which houses the Ministry for the Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change, was swiftly put under control by members of the Civil Protection Department. No one was injured in the incident,” the ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify what caused the fire.

Both Minister Jose Herrera and Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri thanked the department and the ministry’s officials for their handling of emergency procedures.

