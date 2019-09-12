AFM evacuates pregnant migrant from rescue ship

A nine-month pregnant woman, along with her husband were evacuated to Malta from the NGO migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking on Wednesday afternoon after the woman developed complications.

In a statement on Wednesday, Armed Forces of Malta said its rescue coordination centre received a request to medically evacuate a pregnant female migrant who required urgent medical attention. Subsequently, AFM dispatched an AW139 helicopter to the vessel to evacuate the woman. She was then brought to Air Wing Base and handed over to the awaiting medical team.

UPDATE A nine-month pregnant woman and her husband have just been evacuated from the #OceanViking to #Malta after the woman developed serious medical complications.

We have once again requested a Place of safety for a prompt disembarkation of the remaining 82 survivors. pic.twitter.com/Rn0ffmy7fE — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) September 11, 2019

The Ocean Viking, operated by SOS Mediterranee, are also seeking a safe harbour for another 83 migrants on board.

The NGO said that the Libyan maritime authorities have assigned it a port where it could disembark the migrants, however, it did not consider Libya to be safe.

"We have requested an alternative that meets the requirements of international law,” the NGO wrote to social media.

UPDATE The Libyan maritime authorities have assigned #Libya to disembark the 84 rescued men, women and children onboard #OceanViking. #Libya is not a Place of Safety.

We have requested an alternative that meets the requirements of international law. pic.twitter.com/x61dxtYPF6 — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) September 10, 2019

Onboard the vessel, some of the migrants, include 12 children, who were rescued off the Libyan coast on Sunday, as well as 34 migrants who were transferred to the ship from the sailboard Josefa during the storm on Monday night, some 60 nautical miles off the Libyan coast.

Earlier on Tuesday, five migrants rescued by the Alan Kurdi were also brought to Malta to be transferred to other countries.