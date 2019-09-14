Mizzi: Air Malta will seek alternatives to fly to New York in absence of pilots’ agreement

Air Malta will be forced to make alternative arrangements to operate future long-haul flights, if it fails to reach an agreement with ALPA, its pilots union.

Speaking at a press conference marking the arrival of the airline’s latest aircraft, tourism minister Konrad Mizzi insisted that Air Malta was planning further expansions of its route network, including medium and long-haul flights.

However, in the absence of an agreement with the union, he said Air Malta would be forced to look elsewhere to operate the flights.

“An agreement will ensure the airline can keep growing. The reality is that the company has agreed with ALPA on all points, however ALPA is still insisting on some form of guarantee by the government on pilots’ retirement. We have explained that we can’t do this, because it is not standard practice – it’s not right – and it isn’t permitted by state aid regulations,” Mizzi said.

He said that in the coming months, Air Malta will find itself at a crossroad since it will need to decide on a fleet of aircraft to operate medium to long-haul flights.

“We are currently evaluating the possibility of having an extended range aircraft, an Airbus A321 that can get us to New York, but to get to this stage, we must ensure that the collective agreements in place allow this aircraft to be operated.”

In the absence of such reassurances, Mizzi said that the airline would have to look elsewhere to operate the aircraft through another company.

Back in January, the government set up an airline called Malta MedAir which currently holds, Air Malta’s lucrative slots at Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Earlier this summer, Mizzi had said that if problems persisted with the ALPA, MedAir could step in and take over Air Malta’s growth plan.

Extraordinary sick leave levels

Mizzi went on to say that Air Malta was being weighed down by pilots’ refusal to cooperate, noting that 12 pilots had called in sick on Saturday alone.

“This is not an industry norm, when you compare the number of people who are duty today and the number of people on sick leave you realise it is not the norm,” Mizzi said.

He appealed to the union, insisting that “the future looks bright” if all parties can work towards the same goal.

He said that Air Malta would be turning a profit for the second year running however there needed to be cooperation from all employees for this to be sustained going forward.

