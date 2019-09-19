56 migrants rescued in Malta's search and rescue area brought ashore

56 migrants who were in distress in the Maltese search and rescue zone have been brought to Malta on Thursday afternoon by the Armed Forces of Malta.

This is the third arrival this week, after a group of 46 migrants, which included a pregnant woman, were brought to Malta on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, another group of 95 migrants were brought to the island after having been rescued by the Italian Coastguard.

The NGO rescue ship Ocean Viking has also reported that it is carrying more than 100 migrants onboard after two rescue operations off Libya and is currently seeking a safe harbour.

UPDATE Last night, #OceanViking requested a Place of Safety to disembark 109 survivors. This morning, Libyan maritime authorities assigned Al Khums. #Libya is not a PoS as recently stated by @UNHCR. They must be promptly disembarked in a PoS that qualifies as such under intl law. pic.twitter.com/YAT86oecSz — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) September 18, 2019

In the last month alone, more than 350 migrants were transferred to Malta, who are now set to be distributed among several EU countries.

Migration is set to be discussed at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Malta on Monday.

On Wednesday, French President Emanuel Macron told reporters during his visit to Italy, that he was working for a standing arrangement under which EU nations would take a share of rescued migrants.

"I am convinced that we need an automatic European mechanism of taking in the migrants that would permit Malta and Italy that before they arrive, the migrants are taken on," Macron said.