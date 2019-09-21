Calls for works to double size of Ta' Qali national park to be issued soon

The government will soon be issuing a call for works to double the open spaces at Ta' Qali National Park, as part of a project intended to “emphasise family well-being.”

This was announced at the park by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg this morning, at a joint press conference held with Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, Environment Minister Jose Herrera, parliamentary secretaries Deo Debattista, Chris Agius and government culture official Jason Micallef.

Borg had first made reference to the planned project, which will see the area grow exponentially with the inclusion of 52,000sq.m. of derelict land, last May.

Requests for proposals for the required work are expected to be issued shortly, said Borg, explaining how government “had chosen to give back to the public” land in the area, which is currently occupied by a concrete factory.

The area to be added was equal to 60 football pitches- "a third of the size of Hyde Park", reporters were told.

Minister for the Environment Jose Herrera told journalists that the project was the largest of several similar projects aimed at increasing green areas.

“The priority is quality of life,” Herrera said, explaining that there was a need for a place for the public to enjoy the environment.

“We recycled 40 tumoli of degraded land and instead of creating another industrial estate we gave it back to the natural environment.”

He hailed the collaboration between ministries in coming up with the project, saying that it was “another promise kept by government.”

Public cleanliness is “priority number 1”

Noting that today is World Cleanup Day, Bonnici thanked all involved in the project and praised the efforts to clean up the site, undertaken by local councils. “Public cleanliness is priority number one and the next budget will reflect this,” Bonnici said.

Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista echoed Bonnici’s sentiments as he praised the “wise choice” by the government. “We are expanding economically and need space for factories but government chose to give the land back to nature instead of using it for a factory.” He said that “more self-respect and education” was needed when it came to waste disposal, however.