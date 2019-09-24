[WATCH] Julia Farrugia Portelli has no problem with police investigation into IIP agent's claims

Julia Farrugia Portelli on IIP report

Julia Farrugia Portelli has expressed full confidence in the vetting process for citizenship applications and had no issue with a police investigation into claims made by an IIP agent in a French TV sting.

The parliamentary secretary, who is responsible for citizenship reiterated this evening that an investigation by the IIP regulator on all files concerning the agent - Chetcuti Cauchi Advisors - had started.

A representatives of the advisory firm was secretly filmed by a French journalist boasting about his political connections and how the authorities could close an eye on problematic clients. Chetcuti Cauchi's licences to act as an IIP agent were immediately suspended.

Farrugia Portelli, who was fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of an event for public service awards, emphasised that the politicians' role in the citizenship process was minimal and the whole process was transparent and rigorous.

Asked whether the problem could be bigger than the Chetcuti Cauchi agency and involve other persons responsible for the citizenship application process, Farrugia Portelli said that the system would not allow for manipulation in the vetting process.

"It is only in the last stages [of the process] that people in politics are involved," she said.

"The process goes through four levels of due diligence vetting. I have no say in this. The scrutiny process takes place, and the IIP agency then makes its recommendations to the responsible minister.

"Each [citizenship application] file is vetted by the independent regulator, who was appointed through agreement by the government and the Opposition."

Pressed on whether a police investigation should be started - given that it appeared from the footage filmed by the French TV programme Enquête Exclusive that the agents involved could be using people in government to trade in influence - the parliamentary secretary reiterated that she had no issue with any investigation.

"I have no problem with any investigation by any person who feels they should investigate. My standing on the matter is clear. We have taken steps against the agent concerned. The process is transparent and there is a trail audit of every file which the agency deals with," she underlined.

In terms of how long the investigation by the regulator will take before reaching its conclusion, Farrugia Portelli did not give a specific timeframe, but said it wasn't something which should take years to be completed.

"I am informed the investigation is going to start, and I understand that it is not something which should take years," she said.

The government has faced calls by the Opposition to suspend the passport programme and initiate an inquiry.

In a statement on Monday, the government refuted all claims of impropriety made in the documentary, and welcomed the request made by Arnold Cassola to Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to probe the matter.

The police can initiate a criminal investigation of their own accord but it is unclear whether this has been started.

