Detained asylum seekers at Safi call for freedom in spontaneous protest

Detainees at Safi barracks are calling for their freedom from arbitrary detention

matthew_vella
25 September 2019, 12:33pm
by Matthew Vella

A small group of detained asylum seekers are demanding their freedom in a protest taking place at the Safi detention centre.

The protest is believed to have started at around midday, when a dozen men, all believed to be asylum seekers, climbed atop the roof of their accommodation units, with placards calling for freedom from detention.

Police officers are monitoring the situation outside the Safi barracks.

Detainees are chanting "freedom" and no act of violence appears evident in what is otherwise a peaceful protest.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Detained asylum seekers at Safi call for freedom in spontaneous protest
