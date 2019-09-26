[WATCH] Updated | Prime Minister responsible for 'pure corruption' in citizenship scheme, Adrian Delia says

Adrian Delia asks for parliamentary investigation of IIP agent's claims

Adrian Delia has laid the blame for the claims of corruption in the citizenship programme squarely at Joseph Muscat's feet, saying it was the Prime Minister who was ultimately responsible for any abuse of power in the sale of Maltese passports.

Delia said the Opposition had today formally requested that Parliament's Public Accounts Committee investigate the claims made by an IIP agent in a French TV sting.

The letter sent to the PAC notes that the agent - a representative of Chetcuti Cauchi Advisors - boasted in a video recorded by French programme Enquête Exclusive that he could arrange for the authorities to "close an eye" when it came to citizenship applications from persons with a criminal record.

The Opposition is requesting that the PAC investigate the claims by listening to the testimony of those involved and asking for all necessary documentation in this regard.

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament on Thursday, Delia said the "scandal" would have an effect on the financial services sector in Malta, which employed thousands of people.

"Allowing for such a crime to take place... trading in influence... this is pure corruption," Delia said.

The Opposition had asked the government to start an independent inquiry into the matter, he said, and that by doing so it could show that it really had Malta's reputation at heart.

"The government can give a clear signal, for once, that it wants to safeguard Malta's reputation."

Delia emphasised that the Opposition had been insisting for a long time that the scheme should have never been in place. "It has inherrent dangers which can have drastic consequences on the entire sector," he said.

"The country can't keep taking hit after hit on its reputation. The damage which is being done will keep affecting Malta for years to come," he said, adding that the Opposition would remain strongly defending the country's reputation.

On Monday, the government announced that the IIP agency had suspended Chetcuti Cauchi's licences and asked the passport programme's regulator to look into every application, past and present, handled by the firm.

The government also refuted the claims made in the TV programme.

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Julia Farrugia Portelli told journalists she would welcome any investigation by "anyone" into the allegations made by the IIP agent.

No problem with PAC discussing matter at opportune time - Labour Party

In a reaction to Delia’s statements, the Labour Party said that it had no problem with the PAC discussing, “at the opportune time”, the claims made on the French programme.

It said that while the government had “immediately taken all necessary steps” following the IIP agent’s claims, Delia was constantly changing his tune.

“Because he has nothing to say, the Opposition leader ends up inventing something different each day,” it said.

“His reaction to the reports on the citizenship programme is changing all the time. At one point he says one thing, at another point something else. His last move was to ask the Public Accounts Committee to discuss the subject. The Labour Party has no issue with this taking place at the opportune time,” the PL added.