Security at University of Malta confiscate 'political' mask from Moviment Graffitti stand

Moviment Graffitti says it will not be 'intimidated by such tactics'

laura_calleja
30 September 2019, 1:42pm
by Laura Calleja
Taken by Moviment Graffitti
Moviment Graffitti has accused security guards at the University of Malta of confiscating a mask featuring Transport Minister Ian Borg at the NGO's Freshers’ Week stand on Monday.

A Graffitti activist who was dressed up as Ian Borg explained to MaltaToday that they were going around campus dressed up with the aforementioned mask, as well as other masks which included Sandro Chetcuti, engaging with students on environmental issues.

The university's security guards stopped them, asked them for ID cards, took their details and took the Ian Borg mask. He said that the justification for the confiscation was that no "political controversy was allowed at Freshers' Week."

Taking to social media Moviment Graffitti said that it would not be “intimidated by such tactics,” and demand that their material is returned to them immediately.

“It is a sad irony that the University of Malta acts as a censor and tries to stifle any form of debate. It is perhaps the University's way of showing its servilism to the commercial interests that fund an event such as Freshers' Week,” the NGO said.

