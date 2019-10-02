[WATCH] Government fostering environment where those who oppose are silenced, Adrian Delia says

Government fostering environment where those who oppose are silenced, Adrian Delia says

Incidents like what happened on Monday, with Moviment Graffitti, were symptomatic of the environment fostered by the government, where persons who disagree with it are silenced, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said.

Speaking after touring stands at the University of Malta 's Freshers’ Week, Delia said that the censorship witnessed on Monday when activists had their masks confiscated, was unacceptable. “Everyone has a right to speak in a democratic society, but particularly youths, students in their campus, in their home, should have total liberty of expressing themselves.”

On Monday Moviment Graffitti had accused security guards at the University of Malta of confiscating a mask featuring Transport Minister Ian Borg at the NGO's Freshers’ Week stand. The incident did not repeat itself.

“Anybody who wants to criticise me is welcome to come, this is a university, this is where we are challenged, this is where we say no, this where we change the world, so certainly in my mind, Monday's action deserves total condemnation,” Delia said.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Joseph Muscat described the act of censorship as "stupid".

“I don’t think it was only stupid, it was more than stupid. It was symptomatic of a government that has fostered an environment that encourages people to shut up anyone who disagrees with it,” Delia said.

Delia said that the university was where people should feel comfortable challenging norms.

Delia reiterates PN's support for Helena Dalli

Speaking just a couple of hours before Malta's commissioner-designate Helena Dalli faces MEPs, Delia reiterated the Nationalist Party’s support for her nomination.

However, Delia said he agreed with MEP David Casa’s concerns. The PN MEP had said Dalli would have to prove herself and condemn the actions of her former Cabinet colleague Konrad Mizzi, who was mentioned in the Panama Papers.