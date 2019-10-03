Home Affairs Minister injures his head after falling at home

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia has been hospitalised after a fall at home, an official statement said.

The ministry said that Farrugia suffered a head injury on Wednesday evening, and was hospitalised for observation.

Farrugia is expected to be discharged from hospital in the coming hours but will be indisposed for the next few days, the ministry said.

MaltaToday is informed that Farrugia sustained heavy bleeding after he slipped and hit his head, while on his way out of the house. He was on his way to the airport for an official meeting in Spain.

Farrugia's driver was waiting for him outside and luckily there was someone else in the house who realised what happened and administered first aid.